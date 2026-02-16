Russian strikes hit Sumy, damage medical site

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast injured four people and damaged medical infrastructure, local officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Hryhoriv said a Russian drone struck unspecified healthcare infrastructure in the city of Sumy overnight between Feb. 14 and 15. He added that it was the second time healthcare facilities in the region were targeted during the week, News.Az reports.

Later on Feb. 15, additional attacks in the Okhtyrka community injured three civilians, two women and one man. Another 43-year-old woman was hospitalized after a strike hit a civilian vehicle in the Velykopysarivka area.

Ukraine’s Air Force warned throughout the day about Russian drone threats across multiple communities in the region. Authorities did not immediately provide details on the weapons used or the severity of injuries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched around 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,200 guided bombs and about 50 missiles at Ukraine over the past week, many of them ballistic, targeting energy infrastructure as well as civilian areas.

