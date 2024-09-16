Russia’s Putin signs decree to expand armed forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree to increase the staffing levels and military personnel in the armed forces.

According to the decree, which was published on the government portal, the staffing level of the armed forces increased from 2.2 million to 2.38 million, signifying an increase of 180,000, News.Az reports, citing the Kremlin's website. This increase also affected the number of military personnel, which rose from 1.32 million to 1.5 million.The decree will come into effect on Dec. 1.

News.Az