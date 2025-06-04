Russia’s Shoigu arrives in Pyongyang for meeting with Kim Jong Un
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Shoigu visited Pyongyang under instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
This is his second visit to Pyongyang in less than three months.
The press service of the Russian Security Council told TASS that the sides are expected to "discuss implementation of certain provisions of the Russia-DPRK treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, and efforts to perpetuate the memory of Korean warriors, who helped to liberate the Kursk Region."
On top of that, the sides are expected to discuss pressing issues of the international agenda, including the situation around Ukraine.
On the sidelines of the 13th international meeting of high-level representatives in charge of security issues held last month, Shoigu met with North Korea's minister of state security, Ri Chang Dae.