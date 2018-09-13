Russia's stance on Karabakh conflict remains unchanged: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a press conference Sept. 13.

"We analyze everything that is being said, the ways of settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the statements that are being made. Russia's stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged," Zakharova said, according to Trend.

Zakharova noted that Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue to provide the parties with the mediation necessary to reach a compromise.

But, of course, the parties of the conflict, on their part, must create appropriate conditions for moving forward, Zakharova said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

