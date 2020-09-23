Sahiba Gafarova: Armenian PM’s remarks undermine int’l efforts for peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to pose serious obstacles to regional development, said Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Gafarova made the remarks Wednesday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the parliament’s press and public relations department told News.Az.

The speaker reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to a political solution of the conflict through peaceful means. She noted that the conflict should be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Helsinki Final Act.

Gafarova amid the unsuccessful activity of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia actively participates in the process of resolving the conflict.

"The Russian side has made a lot of efforts in this regard. At the same time, the latest absurd statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the so-called "seven conditions" undermine all efforts of the world community to resolve the conflict peacefully," she added.

News.Az