SBS drama ‘try’ team expresses deep condolences over actor Song Young-kyu’s passing

The production team behind SBS’s drama “Try: We Become Miracles” has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of actor Song Young-kyu.

“We extend our deepest condolences on the tragic news of the late Song Young-kyu’s passing. We respectfully pray for his soul and offer sincere sympathies to his family,” the production team said, News.Az reports, citing Korean media.

The team added that “Try” is a pre-produced drama, and that minimal editing is currently underway for the latter episodes, excluding the ones already delivered to global OTT platforms.

“As previously stated, the show was filmed in advance. We are currently editing Song’s scenes in the remaining episodes to the minimum extent necessary, ensuring the story’s flow is preserved.”

Song Young-kyu played Kim Min-jung, the head coach of the high school rugby team in “Try”, which airs on SBS every Friday and Saturday. He appeared in the first episode, which aired on July 25, making a strong impression through tense scenes opposite lead character Joo Ga-ram, played by Yoon Kye-sang.

However, just before the premiere, reports emerged of Song’s involvement in a drunk driving incident, sparking controversy. The production team had already announced plans to edit his scenes following the incident.

