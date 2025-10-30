Scholes quit commentary duties to care for autistic son

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says he stepped back from commentary work to prioritise caring for his autistic son, Aiden.

Scholes, 50, revealed on the Stick to Football podcast that his schedule now revolves around his 20-year-old son, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

“Everything I'm going to do now just works around him,” Scholes said, adding that he now focuses on studio roles because live match duties disrupted Aiden’s routine and caused distress.

The United legend said he kept his son's diagnosis private during his playing career, and struggled to balance football with the challenges at home — even being dropped by Sir Alex Ferguson while trying to manage the situation alone.

Scholes said he does not seek sympathy but admitted he constantly worries about his son’s future:

“The big concern now is… what happens when you’re not here?”

News.Az