Schoolchildren informed about protection from Internet threats

Aztelecom LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies held a seminar in Gabala district on the topic of protecting children from Internet threats.

This event is a continuation of the series of seminars held in the schools of Shamakhi, Hajigabul and Sabirabad.

During the interactive seminar the participants were informed about the ways of protection from harmful content on the Internet.

It was noted at the event that thanks to the information filtering service provided by Aztelecom LLC, web pages that negatively affect the psyche of people, in particular young children, are filtered by users. Thus, access to websites that promote crime, immorality and aggression is taken under control, and access to undesirable resources is blocked.

It should be noted that Aztelecom LLC plans to continue holding similar events.

News.Az

