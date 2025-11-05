Schools shut down in Tubas as Israeli raid continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Schools and kindergartens in the city of Tubas and surrounding areas in the occupied West Bank have suspended in-person classes amid an ongoing Israeli military raid, according to the Wafa news agency.

Azmi Balawneh, the director of education in Tubas, said the decision was taken after Israeli forces entered multiple areas across the Tubas Governorate shortly after midnight, prompting safety concerns for students and staff, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The raid reportedly involves incursions into the city, nearby towns, and villages. No immediate casualty figures or additional details were provided at the time of reporting.

