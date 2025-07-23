Second aid convoy reaches Suwayda as ceasefire holds after deadly Druze-Bedouin clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A second aid convoy carrying vital supplies reached the southern Syrian city of Suwayda on Wednesday, days after deadly clashes between Druze militias and Sunni Bedouin tribes left hundreds dead and tens of thousands displaced.

The convoy, organized by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), consisted of 22 trucks loaded with 4,000 food baskets, 66 tonnes of flour, 10,000 bottles of drinking water, and medical supplies, according to Syrian officials. The first convoy entered the city on Sunday, after nearly two weeks of intense fighting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The sectarian violence, which erupted a week ago, has left over 300 people dead and more than 130,000 displaced, according to the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM). The fighting, marked by targeted attacks and revenge killings between Druze and Bedouin communities, has severely strained Syria’s fragile post-war transition.

Israel also launched dozens of airstrikes in the Druze-majority province, hitting Syrian government forces that had aligned with Bedouin tribes, according to local reports. A ceasefire, supported by international mediators, appears to be holding as aid begins to flow in.

News.Az