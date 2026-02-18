Second day of Russia-Ukraine-US talks begins in Geneva

The second day of trilateral talks among Ukraine, the United States and Russia started in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

The two-day negotiations, starting on Tuesday, are held behind closed doors, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday that the first-day talks made "meaningful progress."

"The discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanisms of possible solutions," Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, also Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary, wrote on social media platform X after the talks on Tuesday.

