Secretary General of TURKPA congratulates Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
- 27 Aug 2019 19:07
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA) Altynbek Mamayusupov has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, APA reports citing the Presidential press service.
