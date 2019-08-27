Yandex metrika counter

Secretary General of TURKPA congratulates Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

  • Politics
Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA) Altynbek Mamayusupov has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, APA reports citing the Presidential press service.

