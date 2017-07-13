Sergei Lavrov: "Russia does not support Assad"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow does not support Syrian President Bashar Assad, but is committed to the UN Security Council resolution, APA reports quoting RIA Novosti.

According to him, the fate of Syria and the Syrian leader can only be decided by the people of this country.

"We do not support Assad, we are committed to the resolutions of the UN Security Council. In the case of Syria, it is written in black and white - the fate of Syria can only be decided by the Syrian people, "the minister stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the G20 press conference that the future of Syria and President Bashar Assad "should determine the Syrian people."

News.Az

News.Az