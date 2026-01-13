Serious car crash in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were injured in a serious traffic accident on Sumgayit Boulevard after two cars collided, authorities confirmed. One of the vehicles, a Toyota Prius, caught fire following the crash.

The incident occurred on January 12 at 23:38 local time, according to News.Az, citing local media. The State Traffic Police Department (BDYPİ) confirmed that the collision involved a KIA and a Toyota Prius. Both drivers sustained injuries.

News.Az