Several Egyptians lost in migrant boat disaster off Greece

Egypt has reported that 18 of its citizens remain missing after a migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Crete last week, resulting in four deaths.

The wooden boat was carrying 50 people, including four minors, when Greece's coast guard was alerted late Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Greek public broadcaster ERT, an accident occurred when the commercial vessel approached the migrants' boat.

As the passengers tried to climb up ladders into the rescue vessel, a sudden movement caused the wooden boat to capsize.

Egypt's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that 21 Egyptians were on board the boat when it capsized, three of whom have been found dead, while the rest remain missing.

The body of a 28-year-old Sudanese woman was also discovered, according to the Greek coast guard.

Twenty migrants were rescued by the commercial vessel, according to the Greek authorities, leaving several people still unaccounted for.

Greek authorities arrested two Sudanese men suspected of being people smugglers who are set to appear before judges on Wednesday, according to local media Creta24.

The migrant boat is believed to have departed from Libya.

Migrants regularly attempt the perilous crossing from Libya to Crete, a gateway to the European Union.

More than 17,000 Egyptians reached Europe via the Mediterranean last year, making them the top African and second-largest global group of irregular migrants to Europe.

They are often extorted and held hostage until their families back home send the smugglers more money.

Egypt's foreign ministry warned citizens to "exercise extreme caution to avoid being misled by illegal immigration gangs" and said it was coordinating the repatriation of the deceased.

