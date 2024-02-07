Several observers monitor presidential election in liberated Alibeyli village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The polling stations of Zangilan-Gubadli Constituency No. 125 set up in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in connection with the snap presidential election are witnessing a high voter turnout, News.Az reports.

One of the polling stations in the Zangilan district is station No. 61, located on the territory of the liberated Alibeyli village.

In total, 615 voters working in the Zangilan district are registered at the polling station. There are 11 observers at the polling station to monitor the voting process.

News.Az