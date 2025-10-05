Sevilla defeated Barcelona in the 8th round of La Liga

Sevilla secured a crushing 4-1 victory over Barcelona in the 8th round of the Spanish Football Championship.

The meeting took place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville, News.Az reports.

In the 13th minute, Alexis Sánchez converted a penalty against Barça. In the 37th minute, Isaac Romero doubled the home team's lead. In stoppage time, Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit.

In the 74th minute of the second half, Barcelona was awarded a penalty, but Robert Lewandowski failed to convert the penalty. In the final minutes of the match, José Ángel Carmona (90th minute) and Akor Adams (90th minute + 6th minute) scored two more goals, sealing the final score.

The win saw Sevilla move up to sixth in the La Liga table, while Barcelona remained in fourth place, four points behind the leaders.

