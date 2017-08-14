Shots fired in Armenia’s Vanadzor
14 Aug 2017
Shots were fired in Vanadzor, the third largest city of Armenia, on Monday evening.
The incident occurred in Yerevan street at about 9:10 pm, Armenian News – NEWS.am correspondent reports. One person has been taken to Vanadzor medical center.
The law enforcement authorities are ascertaining the circumstances. According to the available information, a 31-year-old Vanadzor resident, known in the criminal world as Edmon Harutyunyan, has been wounded.
News.Az