Shots fired in Armenia’s Vanadzor

Shots were fired in Vanadzor, the third largest city of Armenia, on Monday evening.

The incident occurred in Yerevan street at about 9:10 pm, Armenian News – NEWS.am correspondent reports. One person has been taken to Vanadzor medical center.

The law enforcement authorities are ascertaining the circumstances. According to the available information, a 31-year-old Vanadzor resident, known in the criminal world as Edmon Harutyunyan, has been wounded.

