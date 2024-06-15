Shusha hosts discussions on OTS's contribution to global security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shusha hosted Saturday the first panel session on the theme "Organization of Turkic States: regional contribution to global security" as part of the international conference "Organization of Turkic States: Towards New Strategic Goals in the Context of Geopolitical Realities and Global Cataclysms" organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Shusha.



Addressing the session, moderated by Azerbaijani MP Ramil Hasan, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) - Head of the Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov highlighted National Leader Heydar Aliyev's outstanding services, as well as the strategy of national state building and modern development by the National Leader, who returned to political power at the calls and insistent demands of the people in 1993.Other speakers at the event included Efkan Ala, First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye, Daulet Karibek, Executive Secretary of the Amanat Party of Kazakhstan, and Aktam Khaitov, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Political Council of the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople - Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan.The speakers emphasized the importance of developing cooperation among the Turkic countries, ensuring regional stability, and the significance of the OTS in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms.

News.Az