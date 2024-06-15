Shusha hosts discussions on OTS's contribution to global security
Shusha hosted Saturday the first panel session on the theme "Organization of Turkic States: regional contribution to global security" as part of the international conference "Organization of Turkic States: Towards New Strategic Goals in the Context of Geopolitical Realities and Global Cataclysms" organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Shusha.
Other speakers at the event included Efkan Ala, First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye, Daulet Karibek, Executive Secretary of the Amanat Party of Kazakhstan, and Aktam Khaitov, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Political Council of the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople - Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan.
The speakers emphasized the importance of developing cooperation among the Turkic countries, ensuring regional stability, and the significance of the OTS in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms.