Six more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely through Lachin-Khankandi road

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road, News.Az reports.

On Saturday, conditions were created for the four supply vehicles and two passenger cars belonging to Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankandi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and NGO representatives on the Lachin-Khankandi road held against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the twenty 34th straight day.

News.Az