Six separatist militants with alleged Israeli links executed in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six separatist militants accused of links to Israel were executed in Iran on Saturday morning, News.Az reports, citing Mehr.

The six were charged with carrying out a series of armed operations and bombings in Iran’s Khuzestan province along the border with Iraq. They had admitted responsibility for several violent acts, including the assassination of four security personnel and a bombing in Khorramshahr.

Further details have not yet been released.

Last week, a spokesperson for Iran's Guardian Council announced that the bill on intensifying punishments for espionage and the draft law regulating non-military drones have been approved and are now in effect.

News.Az