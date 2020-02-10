Slutsky: "OSCE ODIHR's criticism of elections in Azerbaijan is biased"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The early parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan last Sunday were completely open, competitive and in line with democratic standards. I would like to congratulate the people of Azerbaijan. We look forward to fruitful inter-parliamentary cooperation," Member of the Russian delegation to PACE, head of the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters, APA reports.

He said the criticisms of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) regarding the parliamentary elections are biased.

L. Slutsky said that European observers are biased and they come up with double standards.

News.Az

News.Az