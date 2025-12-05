Smoke poisoning at Azerbaijan school hits 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Salyan Central Hospital, 20 people were hospitalized on December 5 after experiencing symptoms of smoke inhalation.

All patients received necessary medical care, and nine of them, whose conditions were stable, were sent home for outpatient treatment. Eight individuals remain under observation, and their condition is reported as stable, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Authorities are investigating the cause and providing medical care to those affected, as the community watches closely.

News.Az