Sofia University organizes exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

Sofia University hosted a photo exhibition themed “Azerbaijan: unknown yet so close”, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova said on Twitter.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 5th anniversary celebrations of Azerbaijan's Center for Language & Culture.

“On the sidelines of its 5th anniversary celebrations, the Center for Language & Culture at Sofia University organized a photo exhibition themed “Azerbaijan: unknown yet so close. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria was happy to contribute with delicious Azerbaijani sweets,” the ambassador wrote.

