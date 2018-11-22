Yandex metrika counter

Sofia University organizes exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

  • Culture
  • Share
Sofia University organizes exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

Sofia University hosted a photo exhibition themed “Azerbaijan: unknown yet so close”, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova said on Twitter.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 5th anniversary celebrations of Azerbaijan's Center for Language & Culture.

“On the sidelines of its 5th anniversary celebrations, the Center for Language & Culture at Sofia University organized a photo exhibition themed “Azerbaijan: unknown yet so close. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria was happy to contribute with delicious Azerbaijani sweets,” the ambassador wrote. 

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      