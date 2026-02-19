South Korea court convicts ex-President Yoon

+ ↺ − 16 px

A South Korean court has found former President Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of leading an insurrection linked to his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024.

The ruling marks a dramatic development in one of the country’s most consequential political and legal cases in recent years. Prosecutors accused Yoon of orchestrating an unlawful move to place South Korea under emergency military rule during a period of political turmoil, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Details of the sentence were not immediately specified in the initial reports, but the conviction alone carries major political and legal implications for the former leader.

The case stems from Yoon’s short-lived martial law declaration in late 2024, which triggered a national crisis and intense public backlash. Authorities moved quickly at the time to reverse the order, and investigations into the decision followed.

The verdict underscores South Korea’s tradition of holding former presidents legally accountable, a pattern that has shaped the country’s modern political landscape.

