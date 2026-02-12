South Korea jails ex-minister over martial law crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

A South Korean court has sentenced former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to seven years in prison for his involvement in events linked to the declaration of martial law in December 2024.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, found Lee guilty on several charges, including playing a significant role in actions prosecutors described as connected to an insurrection during the final period of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case is tied to the controversial decision to impose martial law in late 2024, a move that triggered nationwide political turmoil, mass protests, and a deep institutional crisis in South Korea. Investigators argued that senior officials were instrumental in coordinating state responses that allegedly exceeded constitutional limits.

Lee had previously denied wrongdoing, maintaining that his actions were taken within the framework of national security and public order. However, the court concluded that the evidence supported the prosecution’s claims about his level of involvement.

The verdict marks one of the most significant legal outcomes connected to the martial law episode and highlights ongoing efforts by South Korean authorities to address accountability at the highest levels of government.

Legal analysts say the decision could have lasting political implications, as investigations and court proceedings related to the 2024 crisis continue.

News.Az