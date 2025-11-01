South Korea’s Lee urges China’s Xi to support renewed North Korea engagement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled willingness to deepen cooperation with South Korea during a summit with President Lee Jae-myung on Saturday, as Lee sought Beijing’s support in restarting diplomatic engagement with North Korea.

The two leaders met in the southeastern South Korean city of Gyeongju, following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Xi’s trip marks his first visit to South Korea in 11 years, underscoring a significant moment in regional diplomacy amid shifting geopolitical tensions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to a statement from Lee’s office, Xi emphasized that China places “great importance” on relations with Seoul and considers South Korea an “inseparable cooperative partner.” The remarks come as both countries balance complex strategic interests involving the United States and North Korea.

Lee, elected in a snap vote in June, has pledged to reinforce South Korea’s alliance with Washington while maintaining stable ties with Beijing. He also aims to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula by pursuing dialogue with the nuclear-armed North.

“I am very positive about the conditions that are forming for engagement with North Korea,” Lee said, citing recent high-level interactions between Beijing and Pyongyang. He urged China and South Korea to “take advantage of these favorable conditions” to strengthen communication and support renewed dialogue with North Korea.

Lee has promoted a phased denuclearization process, beginning with engagement measures and a freeze on further North Korean nuclear development. But Pyongyang rejected such proposals on Saturday, calling denuclearization efforts an unrealistic “pipe dream.”

The exchange highlights the ongoing challenge Seoul faces in trying to revive diplomacy with Pyongyang, which has accelerated weapons development and deepened military ties with Russia and China in recent years.

