Spain approves $8 billion aid package for storm-hit regions

Spain has approved about 7 billion euros ($8 billion) in financial aid to support people and businesses affected by recent storms in Extremadura and Andalusia.

Officials said the package will help more than 12,400 evacuated residents and support recovery in housing, businesses, agriculture, and fishing sectors. Authorities also said additional aid could be provided if further damage is confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Spain and Portugal have faced multiple storms since the start of the year, causing major damage to infrastructure and farmland and forcing large-scale evacuations.

Storms damaged at least 14,000 hectares of crops in Spain, including berries, citrus fruits, and olives. Weather data shows rainfall in Spain has been about 38% above average since October.

In neighboring Portugal, authorities have estimated more than 4 billion euros in reconstruction costs and have already introduced billions in loans and incentives following recent storm damage.

