Azerbaijan army destroys Armenia’s weapon emplacements (VIDEO)

Units of the Azerbaijani army maintain their advantage in battles on different fronts with the Armenian Armed Forces, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported Sunday. 

Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed Armenian 2 artillery pieces, 2 BM-21 Grad, 1 command and staff vehicle, 1 command control point, 2 trucks, 1 tank and several firing points during the successful fighting on October 25, says the ministry.


