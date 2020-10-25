Azerbaijan army destroys Armenia’s weapon emplacements (VIDEO)
- 25 Oct 2020 19:11
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153801
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijan-army-destroys-armenias-weapon-emplacements-videospan Copied
Units of the Azerbaijani army maintain their advantage in battles on different fronts with the Armenian Armed Forces, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported Sunday.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed Armenian 2 artillery pieces, 2 BM-21 Grad, 1 command and staff vehicle, 1 command control point, 2 trucks, 1 tank and several firing points during the successful fighting on October 25, says the ministry.