Azerbaijan shoots down Armenia’s tactical UAV
- 03 Nov 2020 11:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154184
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijan-shoots-down-armenias-tactical-uavspan Copied
Azerbaijan has shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
On November 3 at 09:50, Azerbaijan Air Defense Units have destroyed an UAV of the Armenian armed forces that attempted to carry out a flight over the front, the ministry noted.