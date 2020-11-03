Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan shoots down Armenia’s tactical UAV

Azerbaijan has shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

On November 3 at 09:50, Azerbaijan Air Defense Units have destroyed an UAV of the Armenian armed forces that attempted to carry out a flight over the front, the ministry noted.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

