Azerbaijan’s residential settlements come under Armenian shelling

Azerbaijan’s residential settlements come under Armenian shelling

Until the morning of November 5, the human settlements in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy and Tartar districts were fired upon by Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

At 07:50 in the morning, 4 shells were fired by Armenian troops at Giyameddinli village of Aghjabedi district.


