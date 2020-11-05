Azerbaijan’s residential settlements come under Armenian shelling
05 Nov 2020 09:40
Until the morning of November 5, the human settlements in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy and Tartar districts were fired upon by Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
At 07:50 in the morning, 4 shells were fired by Armenian troops at Giyameddinli village of Aghjabedi district.