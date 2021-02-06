Foreign diplomats, military attaches visit liberated Jabrayil to witness Armenian savagery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heads of diplomatic corps, military attaches, and journalists in Azerbaijan have visited the liberated from Armenian occupation Jabrayil district.

The visit aims to acquaint the diplomats and military attaches with the Armenian atrocities and crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces in the ancient Azerbaijani lands.

The diplomats and military attaches were accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice-President Elchin Amirbayov and others.

After familiarizing themselves with the Armenian barbarism in Jabrayil, the heads of diplomatic corps, military attaches and journalists will visit Zangilan district.

News.Az