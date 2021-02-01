Foreign Ministry comments on Armenian groups’ campaign targeting Azerbaijani Embassy in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva has commented on Armenian groups' campaign full of hatred and threats, targeting the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States and Ambassador Elin Suleymanov.

"Regrettably, this is not the first time that we have encountered hate crimes by Armenian radical groups against Azerbaijani diplomats, as well as members of Azerbaijani communities in foreign countries. I would like to remind that in July last year, radical Armenian groups carried out extremely aggressive provocative actions against peaceful Azerbaijani demonstrators in foreign countries, including the United States, as well as against our diplomatic missions," she said.

"We strongly condemn such acts and expect the bodies responsible for preventing such provocations in the relevant countries to approach their duties with full responsibility. As it is known, in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, it is the responsibility of the host country to prevent any attack on a diplomat, his identity, liberty and honor."

"I would like to emphasize that such actions of radical Armenians in foreign countries demonstrate that these people are not interested in the establishment of peace and security, as well as peaceful coexistence in our region. Their actions only serve to incite hatred and enmity between the nations. This once again proves that such radical Armenian groups in foreign countries neither think about the future welfare of Armenia nor the Armenian people," Abdullayeva added.

News.Az