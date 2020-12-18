Putin: Declaration on ceasefire between Baku, Yerevan under consistent implementation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region among Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia is being consistently implemented, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader made the remarks Friday at a virtual session of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

“The Russian peacekeepers are doing everything for the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region not to worsen,” the president noted. “While undertaking mediation efforts to establish peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Moscow sought to follow the key agreements reached in the OSCE Minsk Group.”

“Presently, the declaration on ceasefire concluded between Baku and Yerevan with the mediation of Russia is being consistently implemented,” Putin added.

News.Az