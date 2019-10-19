Speaker Asadov to lead Azerbaijani delegation for new Japanese Emperor's enthronement ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov will lead the country’s delegation for the upcoming enthronement ceremony of the new Japanese Emperor Naruhit

According to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 2,000 representatives, including heads of state and other dignitaries from more than 170 countries will attend the ceremony.

Among the high-ranking guests of the event will be Prince Charles, China’s Vice President Wang Qishan and officials from other countries.

Emperor Naruhito, 59, officially began his reign in May, after his father Emperor Akihito became the first monarch to abdicate the throne in more than 200 years.

News.Az

