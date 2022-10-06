Special battalions of Azerbaijani and Turkish naval forces conduct joint training (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the 2022 plan, the underwater attack and underwater defense units of the marine special battalions of the Azerbaijan Navy and the special-purpose units of the Turkish Naval Forces are conducting joint training in the city of Marmaris, the Republic of Türkiye, News.az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

During the exercises held at the Aksaz naval base, the military personnel of both brotherly countries will perform the tasks of developing land and sea tactics and searching for and destroying unexploded ammunition and sea mines.

The training will last until October 14.

News.Az