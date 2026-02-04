Sri Lanka set to roll out major education reforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that Sri Lanka would initiate a major overhaul of its education sector to develop a skilled workforce and boost national development.

Addressing the 78th National Independence Day celebrations, the president said the reforms aim to create a modern, knowledge-based society capable of competing with developed nations. He said Sri Lanka must replace outdated thinking with progress, strengthen unity, and equip young people with education, technology, and skills needed for economic growth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dissanayake said the government is ready to begin a "transformative era" in education to develop knowledgeable, compassionate, and technologically competent citizens, adding that human capital would be the country's main driver of development.

He stressed that national unity, social stability, and the rule of law are essential foundations for rebuilding the economy and restoring Sri Lanka's standing in the international community.

Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948 after more than a century of colonial rule. The president said the country must now focus on rebuilding the nation through sustainable development and stronger institutions for future generations.

News.Az