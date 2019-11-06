Students of European Azerbaijan School succeed at the International Olympiad

XI International Olympiad among school students was held in Antalya, Turkey, European Azerbaijan School told APA.

Olympiad was organized by the Consulate General of Russia in Antalya, Antalya City Executive Power, International Tourism Academy, International Tourism College and Russian School in Antalya from October 27 to November 4.

The Olympiad III was held in Mathematics, Russian, English, Turkish, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Fine Arts and Chess among 3rd – 11th-grade students.

More than 900 students over 30 schools from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey participated in the Olympiad.

Azerbaijan was represented in this Olympiad by two schools - European Azerbaijan School and Modern Education Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

12 students of the European Azerbaijan School have participated in Olympiad. 6th-grade students Kanan Ibrahimli and Jihad Rahimli have won a silver medal in math subject, 9th-grade student Aytac Aslanli has won a bronze medal in chemistry subject.

All students of the European Azerbaijan School attending Olympiad have participated in the olympiad on English language subject and they achieved the most successful results from this subject. Thus, 8th-grade students, Rustam Hajizadeh has won a gold medal, Abdulla Altinay and Sara Nabikoglu won silver medals and Ramziyya Akhundova won a bronze medal.

Totally, Azerbaijani students have won seven medals in Olympiad.

Medals and cups have been presented to winners by the rector of the Academy of Tourism in Antalya Zafer Bikkenoglu and director of Russian School in Antalya Irina Shavarinskaya.

