Supply vehicle of Russian peacekeepers moves along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

Another supply vehicle of Russian peacekeepers has driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, without any incidents, News.az reports.

The vehicle was moving in the Khankendi direction along the mentioned road.

A total 23 vehicles have pass freely today from Lachin towards Khankendi, and 23 vehicles moved from Khankendi towards Lachin.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the protest area, and there are no obstacles for them.

The protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on over forty days.

News.Az