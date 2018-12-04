Surgut Airport to be named in honor of legendary Azerbaijani

Surgut Airport to be named in honor of legendary Azerbaijani

Surgut Airport will be named in honor of the outstanding Azerbaijani oilman Farman Salmanov.

According to Oxu.Az, this became known after a vote of the contest “Great Names of Russia”.

Russian citizens voted for the names of 47 Russian airports.

The last decision will be made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, who will have to sign a document on renaming.

The grand project involved almost 50 regions and about 5 million people. They made their choice by voting on the website "Great Names of Russia", on social networks, calling the hotline or filling out a questionnaire received from volunteers.

The project to assign the names of great people to airports ran from October 11 to November 30. The project initiators are the Russian Historical Society, the Society of Russian Literature, the Russian Geographical Society, the Russian Military Historical Society.

