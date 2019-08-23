Swimming banned at Georgia's Black Sea beaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Red flags have been put out at the coastal regions of Georgia to note holiday-makers that swimming conditions are dangerous.

According to the Emergency Management Service, a 3 - 4 magnitude storm is observed along the Black Sea coast in Georgia.

The Emergency Management Service calls on holiday-makers to follow safety rules. Swimmers will be allowed back into the water when white flags are put up, Agenda.ge reported.

News.Az

News.Az