Task Force: 17 more people infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, one died

17 new cases of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in the Republic of Azerbaijan, one person has died, Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told APA.

Azerbaijani citizen born in 1951, suffered from double pneumonia, third-degree of breath shortness, chronic cardiomyopathy, diabetes, as well as the patient was operated placement of the implant. The patient also tested positive for coronavirus.Measures conducted regarding the stabilization of the health condition of the patient have not resulted. Currently, the patient's family members and those, with whom the patient was in contact are being determined and quarantined.Note that 163 active coronavirus infected people are kept under the control of doctor at hospitals with the special regime, condition of 23 of them is serious, while 17 of them is mediate serious, health condition of others is stable. Necessary measures, regarding their treatment, are underway.