Task Force: About 10,000 Azerbaijani citizens brought to country by AZAL’s charter flights

"The Azerbaijan Republic guided by the principle of taking care of its citizens has ensured bringing back in the country of about 10,000 Azerbaijani citizens being in Iran, Italy, Turkey, Hungary, Belarus, Russia, and other countries at public expense by AZAL’s special charter flights and other transport facilities", APA reports citing the information disseminated by the Operative Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The information says in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the citizens brought back to the country are taken through medical examination and are placed under special 14-21 days quarantine regime at public expense.

