TEKNOFEST in Baku: Specialized troops of Azerbaijani Navy perform various maneuvers (VIDEO)

Specialized troops of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan on Friday joined the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Baku and performed various maneuvers, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the site.

Boards of Azerbaijan’s Navy Forces demonstrated a number of maneuvers for the protection of coastal borders, also combat duty, to residents and guests of Baku.

TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival that kicked off in Baku on Thursday will last until Sunday.

The event has been organized annually by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye since 2018. Azerbaijan participated in the Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival for the first time in 2021.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival is jointly organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye.

The festival was launched by Chairman of the Board of TEKNOFEST and the Board of Trustees of the T3 Foundation Selcuk Bayraktar’s countdown.

The event features Smart Karabakh hackathon, “Take Off Baku” Startup Summit and Rocket League stage of the European Cyber Sports Championship.

The entertainment program of the festival includes exemplary pilot flights of the Azerbaijani Air Force, as well as aerobatic demonstration teams of Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Turk, performances of artists on the big stage, vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, robots, etc.

