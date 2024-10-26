Terrorist attack kills 10 border guards in southeastern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 Iranian border guards were killed in a terrorist attack in Taftan County in the country’s southeastern border province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

A confrontation unfolded when a police patrol came under attack by unidentified gunmen, leading to intense fighting and the loss of multiple lives among the patrol personnel, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. According to initial reports, the attack targeted both soldiers and members of the law enforcement team. The Sistan-Baluchestan Police released a statement confirming the incident.Investigations are underway to uncover potential motivations and identities behind this act of violence.Accordingly, the Iranian interior minister has called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident, instructing officials to examine the circumstances and broader implications of the attack.In a statement, the Interior Ministry expressed deep concern over the violence and emphasized the need to bring those responsible to justice, underscoring the government’s commitment to maintaining security in the region.

News.Az