Texas Democrats flee state to block GOP redistricting vote backed by Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Texas Democrats have temporarily stalled a Republican-led effort to pass a controversial redistricting plan aimed at expanding GOP representation in Congress, a move supported by President Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 midterms.

By leaving the state, Democrats denied the Texas House of Representatives the quorum needed to vote on the new congressional map. In response, House Speaker Dustin Burrows called on Democrats to “show up to do their jobs,” while Governor Greg Abbott issued civil arrest warrants and ordered state troopers to locate absent members. However, lawmakers outside state lines remain out of Texas' legal reach, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

“If you continue to go down this road, there will be consequences,” Burrows warned, hinting at fines for absent legislators.

The standoff has heightened tensions not just in Texas but across the country, as some Democratic governors consider retaliatory redistricting measures. The situation underscores Trump's continued influence over the GOP and raises questions about executive overreach and the balance of power between states and the federal government.

News.Az