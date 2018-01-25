The OSCE MG Co-Chairs will visit the region in early February

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit the region in early February,Russian co-chair of the Minsk Group, Igor Popov, told APA's Moscow correspondent.

According to him, the co-chairs plan to visit the region in the first half of February, according to the results of the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers held in Cracow, Poland on January 18.

I. Popov also said will meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents during his visit to the region. During the visit, the sides will discuss the ways of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az