A documentary film "270 Moments of Shusha" was presented

Presentation of the project "Let's know and Glorify Shusha!" and the documentary film "270 Moments of Shusha" which was realized with the support of the Public Union for the Development of Society and Media and the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations was held, News.az reports.

At the event attended by the Chief-editor of News.az Ulviyya Zulfikar, Chair of the Public Union for the Development of Society and Media and the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations Lale Azertash talked about the project.

Later, L. Azertash informed the participants about the documentary film: “Documentary "270 moments of Shusha" which was made with a crew of 50 people. The film depicts Natavan, who left Shusha when she was five years old and returned after 30 years. She is a photographer. She lived in France. When Shusha was released, she came to Baku. She paints pictures reflecting 270 moments of Shusha. Kubra, the daughter of the hero of the Patriotic War, Anar Heydarov, and his wife also take part in the film. In addition, there are also real historical events in the film. Khan's daughter, 26-year-old Natavan's chess game with 56-year-old Alexander Dumas was also shown”.













