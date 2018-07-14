Three more people arrested in Azerbaijan over Ganja events

As a result of the operative investigation activities, Azerbaijani citizen Akif Aliyev (born in 1966), accused of taking part in the assault on 3 July 2018, has been arrested.

In addition, Seymur Aliyev (born in 1993) and Elman Rustamov, active participants of the criminal activity that took place in Ganja city on July 10, have been arrested.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has opened criminal cases against officials of two more websites – gununsesi.info and teref.info – accused of deliberately spreading false information about the events in Ganja.

Four more people suspected of involvement in the events in Ganja were detained while attempting to cross the Azerbaijani-Russian border in Gusar district. One more suspect was caught when crossing Azerbaijan’s border with Georgia in Gazakh district.

As it was noted at the recently held meeting under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, none of those who were involved in committing these acts will escape responsibility, and all those responsible will answer before justice.

