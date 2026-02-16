Three rescued after mine collapse in Türkiye’s Kilimli

Three people have been rescued alive after a mine collapse in the Kilimli district of Türkiye’s Zonguldak province.

Emergency teams were quickly deployed to the site following the incident. A large number of rescuers and relevant government agencies are currently working in the area as search and rescue operations continue, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Officials said the three workers were pulled out from under the rubble and received immediate assistance.

No further details have yet been released about their condition or whether additional workers remain trapped.

